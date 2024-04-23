Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/23/24: Mike Braun, CNN, Teachers and guns, FL Alligator Man, NY wokeism

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Braun expected to miss final GOP gubernatorial debateSource:Getty
Braun expected to miss final GOP gubernatorial debate – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)
2. This is not news CNNSource:Getty
CNN harps on how Trump doesn’t have supportive family around him at the NY “Criminal” case. ‘
3. Can teachers be trusted with guns? Spoiler Alert: YesSource:Getty
Can teachers be trusted with guns? Spoiler Alert: Yes – https://bearingarms.com/tomknighton/2024/04/18/tennessee-teacher-says-her-profession-cant-be-trusted-with-guns-n1224566
4. Iphone sales in China continues to skid. Apple needs to move all manufacturing out of China.Source:Getty
Huawei sales are soaring in China as Apple sinks (msn.com)
China’s iPhone-Making Dominance May Be Coming to an End (msn.com)
5. Tony is enjoying watching Florida man take down an AlligatorSource:Getty
6. New York with all of its wokeism has all the hateSource:Getty
