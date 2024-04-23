Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/23/24: Mike Braun, CNN, Teachers and guns, FL Alligator Man, NY wokeism

Published on April 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Braun expected to miss final GOP gubernatorial debate

Sen. Mike Braun... Source:Getty

Listen

reference:

Braun expected to miss final GOP gubernatorial debate – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

2. This is not news CNN

Los Angeles Economy Source:Getty

 

CNN harps on how Trump doesn’t have supportive family around him at the NY “Criminal” case. ‘

 

 

3. Can teachers be trusted with guns? Spoiler Alert: Yes

Back to school concept. Blackboard with books and apple on wooden desk Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Can teachers be trusted with guns? Spoiler Alert: Yes – https://bearingarms.com/tomknighton/2024/04/18/tennessee-teacher-says-her-profession-cant-be-trusted-with-guns-n1224566

4. Iphone sales in China continues to skid. Apple needs to move all manufacturing out of China.

Apple Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Huawei sales are soaring in China as Apple sinks (msn.com)

China’s iPhone-Making Dominance May Be Coming to an End (msn.com)

 

5. Tony is enjoying watching Florida man take down an Alligator

Alligator on the road Source:Getty

6. New York with all of its wokeism has all the hate

US-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-EDUCATION-NYU-PROTEST Source:Getty

Listen: 

Trending
Roncalli FB Coach
John Herrick

Roncalli Head Football Coach Resigns

Brian Schimmel video
Kurt Darling

South Whitley Police Officer Fired After Backlash Over Traffic Stop in January

Apple 6 items
Producer Karl

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/23/24: Mike Braun, CNN, Teachers and guns, FL Alligator Man, NY wokeism

Sam Fritz

Applications to SUN Bucks Program Open For Hoosier Families With Students

Paddy Wagon Red Light
Kurt Darling

Woman Arrested For Flashing Gun, Throwing Spaghetti In Road Rage Incident

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close