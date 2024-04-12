Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr – 4/12/24: Pro-Palestine “Blockade” Monday, Doden, Sasquatch Sunset, Antifa, Biden buying votes, Tony and Matt anniversaries

Published on April 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. IMPD Preparing for Potential Pro-Palestine “Blockade” Monday

Palestine Protest Source:Pro-Palestinian supporters gathered on Monument Circle

IMPD Preparing for Potential Pro-Palestine “Blockade” Monday (wibc.com)

 

2. Doden gubernatorial proposal aims to freeze property taxes for seniors

Eric Doden Source:WIBC Radio

Listen:

reference:

Doden gubernatorial proposal aims to freeze property taxes for seniors – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

find Doden’s interview with Tony here:

Tony Katz Interviews The Indiana GOP Gubernatorial Candidates For Governor (wibc.com)

3. ‘Sasquatch Sunset’ is so relentlessly gross that people are walking out of screenings

3D Rendering Yeti on White Source:Getty

 

Listen:

reference:

‘Sasquatch Sunset’ is so relentlessly gross that people are walking out of screenings. Star Jesse Eisenberg says the film was a ‘labor of love.’ (yahoo.com)

4. Antifa-Linked Man Charged with Bombing Office of Alabama’s Republican Attorney General

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-DEMO-UNREST-TRUMP Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Antifa-Linked Man Charged with Bombing Office of Alabama’s Republican Attorney General (msn.com)

note that NBC didn’t mention in its headline Antifa or that the intended victim is a Republican:

Alabama man charged with detonating explosive device outside state attorney general’s office (msn.com)

5. Biden buying votes thru Student loan forgiveness.

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-BIDEN-EDUCATION-DEBT Source:Getty

Listen:

6. Tony talks about having a 10 year party, Matt Bair doesn’t want one for his 15th.

BAFTA Games Awards 2024 - After Party Source:Getty

Listen:

Trending
Meijer Grocery Store Noblesville
Sam Fritz

Meijer Hiring 250 Positions for New Location In Noblesville

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 03 Drake at Indiana State
Kurt Darling

Matthew Graves Ready For Tall Task Of Sustaining Indiana State’s Success

Palestine Protest
Donnie Burgess

IMPD Preparing for Potential Pro-Palestine “Blockade” Monday

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

News- Women's March in New York City
Producer Karl

Liberal White Women are the Worst

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close