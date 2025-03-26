Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/26/25: Trump EO for Election Integrity, Micah Beckwith Faith Based Initiatives, Trump signals that he may be more lenient on reciprocal tariffs, Costco to discontinue selling Soy Milk
1. Trump EO for Election Integrity
2. Micah Beckwith talks about Faith based initiatives to solve social issues
3. Trump signaling that he may be more lenient on reciprocal tariffs
4. Costco will no longer sell soy milk, sorry Beta Males
