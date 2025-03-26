Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/26/25: Trump EO for Election Integrity, Micah Beckwith Faith Based Initiatives, Trump signals that he may be more lenient on reciprocal tariffs, Costco to discontinue selling Soy Milk

Published on March 26, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Trump EO for Election Integrity

Trump EO for Election Integrity
Source: Getty

2. Micah Beckwith talks about Faith based initiatives to solve social issues

Micah Beckwith talks about Faith based initiatives to solve social issues
Source: Micah Beckwith

3. Trump signaling that he may be more lenient on reciprocal tariffs

Trump signaling that he may be more lenient on reciprocal tariffs
Source: Getty

4. Costco will no longer sell soy milk, sorry Beta Males

Costco will no longer sell soy milk, sorry Beta Males
Source: Getty

