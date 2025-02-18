Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 2/18/25: Gray Brothers Cafeteria Closing, Gerry Dick, US and Russia to negotiate an end to the Ukraine War without Ukraine? Twitter Troll takes issue with Tony’s stance

Published on February 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Gray Brothers Cafeteria in Mooresville to close

Gray Brothers Cafeteria in Mooresville to close
Source: Gray Bros. Cafeteria

Beloved Gray Brothers Cafeteria In Mooresville To Close, Buildin…

2. What kind of Property Tax reform do we expect to pass?

What kind of Property Tax reform do we expect to pass?
Source: Getty

Gerry Dick joins to discuss

3. US and Russia to negotiate end to the Ukraine War without Ukraine?

US and Russia to negotiate end to the Ukraine War without Ukraine?
Source: Getty

4. Twitter Troll calls Tony a Lindsay Graham accolite

Twitter Troll calls Tony a Lindsay Graham accolite
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close