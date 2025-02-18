Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 2/18/25: Gray Brothers Cafeteria Closing, Gerry Dick, US and Russia to negotiate an end to the Ukraine War without Ukraine? Twitter Troll takes issue with Tony’s stance
1. Gray Brothers Cafeteria in Mooresville to close
Beloved Gray Brothers Cafeteria In Mooresville To Close, Buildin…
2. What kind of Property Tax reform do we expect to pass?
Gerry Dick joins to discuss
3. US and Russia to negotiate end to the Ukraine War without Ukraine?
4. Twitter Troll calls Tony a Lindsay Graham accolite
