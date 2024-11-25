Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/25/24: Dems Rushing To Spend, Indiana Tale of Two Cities, Micah Beckwith, Carmel Christkindlmarkt

Published on November 25, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Dems rushing to spend money before Trump gets in

Source: Getty

2. Ft Wayne and Evansville: Tale of Two Cities

Do It Best acquires True Value, doubles in size | WANE 15

Evansville-based Berry Global and AMCOR announce $8.4B merger deal – Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic | WISH-TV |

3. Micah Beckwith is invited, then disinvited, and then invited to Westfield schools

Source: Patabook News

The threat from Beckwith is meaningless. The move from Westfield is the only story – https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/beckwith-threatens-to-strip-away-funding-from-westfield-schools-after-they-uninvite-him/ar-AA1uyZbd

4. Carmel leaders seek answers on Christkindlmarkt financing

Source: Carmel Christkindlmarkt

Carmel leaders seek answers on Christkindlmarkt financing – Indianapolis Business Journal

