Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/25/24: Dems Rushing To Spend, Indiana Tale of Two Cities, Micah Beckwith, Carmel Christkindlmarkt
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Dems rushing to spend money before Trump gets in
2. Ft Wayne and Evansville: Tale of Two Cities
Do It Best acquires True Value, doubles in size | WANE 15
Evansville-based Berry Global and AMCOR announce $8.4B merger deal – Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic | WISH-TV |
3. Micah Beckwith is invited, then disinvited, and then invited to Westfield schools
The threat from Beckwith is meaningless. The move from Westfield is the only story – https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/beckwith-threatens-to-strip-away-funding-from-westfield-schools-after-they-uninvite-him/ar-AA1uyZbd
4. Carmel leaders seek answers on Christkindlmarkt financing
Carmel leaders seek answers on Christkindlmarkt financing – Indianapolis Business Journal
More from WIBC 93.1 FM