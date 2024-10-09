Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/9/24: Lead Pipes, Federal deficit is $1.8T, US Wants To Break Up Google, Walz Wants To Get Rid Of The Electoral College

Published on October 9, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Biden announces 10-year deadline to remove all lead pipes nationwide

Biden announces 10-year deadline to remove all lead pipes nationwide
Source: Getty

Biden announces 10-year deadline to remove all lead pipes nationwide – CBS News

2. Federal deficit is $1.8T

Federal deficit is $1.8T
Source: Getty

Federal deficit is $1.8T – https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/budget-deficit-national-debt-2024-079d8d13?mod=hp_lead_pos1

3. US considers asking court to break up Google as it weighs remedies in the antitrust case

US considers asking court to break up Google as it weighs remedies in the antitrust case
Source: Getty

US considers asking court to break up Google as it weighs remedies in the antitrust case (msn.com)

4. Walz wants to get rid of the Electoral College

