Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/21/24: JMV Talks Colts Win, Where’s The Money Gerry Dick? Disney To Have New CEO in 2026, You’re a misogynist and are not going to get any if you don’t vote for Kamala

Published on October 21, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. JMV joins to talk about the Colts win

JMV joins to talk about the Colts win
Source: Getty

2. Where's the money Gerry Dick?

Where's the money Gerry Dick?

3. It's misogynist to not vote for Kamala

Dark Tidings on X: “#ALSHARPTON: Are men “misogynist” if they don’t support you? #KAMALA: “I think that you are absolutely right.” 😂😂😂 Competence is more important than gender. I don’t think anyone would have an issue with a woman being President, as long as she’s not you know … https://t.co/eDMXjiibJQ” / X

4. Kamala ad: You're not getting any if you don't vote for her

Mario Nawfal on X: “🇺🇸KAMALA’S NEW AD: VOTE OR YOU WON’T GET A DATE?! The ad is reportedly targeting users on Instagram and Snapchat near college campuses. https://t.co/DG2S6UzxRo” / X

 

