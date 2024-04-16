Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr: Indy Homes, Fishers Beach, CA Min Wage, Mike Johnson, John Kirby, Caitlin Clark, Israel

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

1. Existing home sales dip again in the Indy area Source:Getty Existing home sales dip again in the Indy area – https://www.ibj.com/articles/sales-of-existing-homes-in-central-indiana-slip-for-26th-straight-month?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

2. Fishers to lower its beach fee to non-residents Source:Getty Listen: reference: Fishers City Council approves lower parking fee for nonresidents at Geist Waterfront Park – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

3. Fast food wasn’t enough. Now groups in California want everyone paying $20 an hour Source:Getty reference: Fast food wasn’t enough. Now groups in California want everyone paying $20 an hour – https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/labor-group-demands-californias-20-minimum-wage-fast-food-workers-extend-all-sectors

4. Speaker Johnson wants separate bills for the Ukraine/Israel/Border cash Source:Getty reference: Speaker Johnson wants separate bills for the Ukraine/Israel/Border cash – https://x.com/SpeakerJohnson/status/1780005877132444038

5. National Security Council communications adviser John Kirby stated he was confident that America is stronger globally than it was 4 years ago Source:Getty Listen: reference: White House official confronted on international blunders under Biden: ‘Got your hands full’ | Fox News

6. Tony offers $3,000 for Caitlin Clark interview Source:Getty Tony offers $3,000 for Caitlin Clark interview Listen: