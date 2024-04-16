Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr: Indy Homes, Fishers Beach, CA Min Wage, Mike Johnson, John Kirby, Caitlin Clark, Israel

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Existing home sales dip again in the Indy areaSource:Getty
Existing home sales dip again in the Indy area – https://www.ibj.com/articles/sales-of-existing-homes-in-central-indiana-slip-for-26th-straight-month?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel
2. Fishers to lower its beach fee to non-residentsSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Fishers City Council approves lower parking fee for nonresidents at Geist Waterfront Park – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)
3. Fast food wasn’t enough. Now groups in California want everyone paying $20 an hourSource:Getty
reference:
Fast food wasn’t enough. Now groups in California want everyone paying $20 an hour – https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/labor-group-demands-californias-20-minimum-wage-fast-food-workers-extend-all-sectors
4. Speaker Johnson wants separate bills for the Ukraine/Israel/Border cashSource:Getty
reference:
Speaker Johnson wants separate bills for the Ukraine/Israel/Border cash – https://x.com/SpeakerJohnson/status/1780005877132444038
5. National Security Council communications adviser John Kirby stated he was confident that America is stronger globally than it was 4 years agoSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
White House official confronted on international blunders under Biden: ‘Got your hands full’ | Fox News
6. Tony offers $3,000 for Caitlin Clark interviewSource:Getty
Tony offers $3,000 for Caitlin Clark interview
Listen:
7. What will Israel’s next move be?Source:Getty
What will Israel’s next move be?
Listen: