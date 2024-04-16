Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr: Indy Homes, Fishers Beach, CA Min Wage, Mike Johnson, John Kirby, Caitlin Clark, Israel

Published on April 16, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 

1. Existing home sales dip again in the Indy area

money and toy house Present to sign a real estate contract with an approved mortgage form. About offering mortgages and home insurance. Source:Getty

Existing home sales dip again in the Indy area – https://www.ibj.com/articles/sales-of-existing-homes-in-central-indiana-slip-for-26th-straight-month?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

2. Fishers to lower its beach fee to non-residents

Small waves in Newport Beach on a clear day Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Fishers City Council approves lower parking fee for nonresidents at Geist Waterfront Park – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

3. Fast food wasn’t enough. Now groups in California want everyone paying $20 an hour

McDonald's Sign Source:Getty

reference:

Fast food wasn’t enough. Now groups in California want everyone paying $20 an hour – https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/labor-group-demands-californias-20-minimum-wage-fast-food-workers-extend-all-sectors

4. Speaker Johnson wants separate bills for the Ukraine/Israel/Border cash

Speaker Johnson Joins Former President Trump At Mar-a-Lago For Announcement On Election Integrity Source:Getty

 

reference:

Speaker Johnson wants separate bills for the Ukraine/Israel/Border cash – https://x.com/SpeakerJohnson/status/1780005877132444038

5. National Security Council communications adviser John Kirby stated he was confident that America is stronger globally than it was 4 years ago

White House Press Briefing Held By Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Source:Getty

Listen: 

reference:

White House official confronted on international blunders under Biden: ‘Got your hands full’ | Fox News

6. Tony offers $3,000 for Caitlin Clark interview

2024 WNBA Draft Source:Getty

Tony offers $3,000 for Caitlin Clark interview

Listen:

7. What will Israel’s next move be? 

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT Source:Getty

What will Israel’s next move be? 

Listen:

