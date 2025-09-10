Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/10/25: Micah Beckwith’s appearance on Hammer & Nigel. LeBron James Pens Op-Ed for Chinese Communist Party Newspaper. CNN panel argues “But Trump” when discussing Charlotte stabbing murder. American Airlines A319 First Class seats. Trump addresses the Charlotte murder case

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Micah Beckwith’s appearance on Hammer & Nigel Source:Micah Beckwith 2. LeBron James Pens Op-Ed for Chinese Communist Party Newspaper LeBron James Pens Op-Ed for Chinese Communist Party Newspaper – Newsweek 3. CNN panel argues “But Trump” when discussing Charlotte stabbing murder 4. American Airlines A319 First Class seats 5. Trump addresses the Charlotte murder case