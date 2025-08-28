Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Carlie Irsay-Gordon should fire Chris Ballard now Carlie Irsay-Gordon should fire Chris Ballard now – https://1075thefan.com/604263/chris-ballard-roster-cut-press-conference-recap/ JMV joins to discuss. 2. CNN’s Jake Tapper defends the trans shooter swapping gender identities and scolds people for using the wrong pronouns 3. Voltron Matty Collector Club Lion Force Complete unopened 4. It was the Biden administration launched the Bolton probe 5. Whatever happened to that “deepfake porn” story about Micah Beckwith’s office?