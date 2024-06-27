Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/27/24: Edey to the Grizzlies, NCAA Marijuana, Nate Silver, Nancy Pelosi, Bolivia, Melatonin for Kids, Tony Celebrating 10 years in Indiana

Published on June 27, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Zach Edey going to the Grizzlies

Toronto Raptors work out possible lottery pick and Toronto native Zach Edey Source:Getty

2. NCAA removes cannabis from list of banned drugs during championships

Mature marijuana plant with bud and leaves. Marijuana plant texture on an indoor cannabis farm.The concept of Indoor grow marijuana. marijuana for recreational purposes. Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

NCAA removes cannabis from list of banned drugs during championships – The Washington Post

3. Nate Silver’s first look at the election has Democrats very unhappy

US-DNC2004-HAT-DONKEY Source:Getty

 

reference:

Nate Silver’s first look at the election has Democrats very unhappy – https://redstate.com/bonchie/2024/06/26/nate-silvers-first-presidential-election-forecast-is-out-and-the-hand-wringing-has-begun-n2176004

4. Pelosi says there will be a Federal Abortion Ban if Trump is elected

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters at her weekly press conference at the Capitol on August 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. The House was called back from recess to vote on H.R. 8015 Delivering for America Act to allocate funding to the US Postal Service. (Photo by Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images)

Listen:

5. A coup attempt in Bolivia

EPS10 Vector Patriotic Background with Bolivia flag colors. Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

A coup attempt in Bolivia – https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c288eewr1wko

6. Are people really drugging their kids to get them to sleep? Is Melatonin a drug?

Sleeping capsule with in hand, unrecognizable man under a blanket, Melatonin's Fight against Insomnia Source:Getty

 

reference:

Are people really drugging their kids to get them to sleep? Is Melatonin a drug? – https://www.thecut.com/article/melatonin-gummies-children-sleep-safety.html

7. 10 years ago today, Tony arrived here in Indiana

Ten years celebration event. Source:Getty

Listen:

