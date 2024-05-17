Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/17/24: Indy 500, MTG Madness in Congress, Golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested, Whoopie Goldberg defends Butker, CFPB remains

Published on May 17, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. 9 days until Indy 500

Drivers practice for the 2024 Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor... Source:Getty

2. MTG Melee in Congress

MTG May 7 Source:Getty

3sidedstory 🇺🇲 on X: “Marjorie Taylor Greene to Jasmine Crockett. “I don’t think you know what we’re here for. I think your fake eyelashes are messing up your reading.” 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/pB9TqSSKGR” / X

3. Scottie Scheffler HANDCUFFED by police after world no.1 drove through traffic stop near PGA Championship course

2024 PGA Championship - Round One Source:Getty

 

Scottie Scheffler HANDCUFFED by police after world no.1 drove through traffic stop near PGA Championship course | The Sun

4. Whoopi defends Butker

"Behind The Scenes Beauty" Anniversary Brunch Source:Getty

Whoopi defends Butker – https://www.tmz.com/2024/05/16/whoopi-goldberg-defens-harrison-butker-right-free-speech/#continued

5. The CFPB remains, and Clarence Thomas has the majority opinion

In this photo illustration, the Consumer Financial... Source:Getty

Listen:

The CFPB remains, and Clarence Thomas has the majority opinion – https://www.wsj.com/finance/regulation/federal-consumer-financial-watchdog-survives-supreme-court-scrutiny-e90485bd?mod=hp_lead_pos1

