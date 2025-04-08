Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/8/25: Micah Diego Cargate, Crazy Carville, Sputnik Lamp for sale, The Dems will not win another national election

Published on April 8, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Cybertruck from Beckwith

Cybertruck from Beckwith
Source: WISH-TV

Tesla Cybertruck parked in Indiana Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith’s spot

 

2. Crazed Carville

3. 10 Light Globe Sputnik type Chandelier

4. Example 5 Billion why the Dems will not win another national election

