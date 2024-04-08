Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr – 4/8/24: Eclipse, Purdue, Caitlin Clark, Crazy People, Donald Trump, Abortion

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2:
Catch the show in its entirety here:
1. Solar Eclipse TodaySource:Getty
2. The Big Purdue Game TonightSource:Getty
3. Lynette Woodard believes her scoring record stands despite Caitlin Clark breaking itSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Lynette Woodard believes her scoring record stands despite Caitlin Clark breaking it (msn.com)
4. Watch out for the crazy people todaySource:Getty
Listen:
5. Donald Trump to talk about Abortion todaySource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Donald Trump Reveals Abortion Plan as He Faces Problem in Florida (newsweek.com)