Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr – 4/8/24: Eclipse, Purdue, Caitlin Clark, Crazy People, Donald Trump, Abortion

Published on April 8, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2: 

1. Solar Eclipse Today

Total Solar Eclipse 2024 event web banner design template Source:Getty

2. The Big Purdue Game Tonight

NC State v Purdue Source:Getty

3. Lynette Woodard believes her scoring record stands despite Caitlin Clark breaking it

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Lynette Woodard believes her scoring record stands despite Caitlin Clark breaking it (msn.com)

4. Watch out for the crazy people today

Young deranged man in straitjacket suffering from panic attack or psychosis Source:Getty

Listen:

5. Donald Trump to talk about Abortion today

TOPSHOT-US-politics-abortion-RALLY Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Donald Trump Reveals Abortion Plan as He Faces Problem in Florida (newsweek.com)

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr – 4/8/24: Eclipse, Purdue, Caitlin Clark, Crazy People, Donald Trump, Abortion

Listen: "A Rare and Neat Event" – Prime Eclipse Viewing in Indianapolis

Country Music Singer Morgan Wallen Arrested on Felony Charges

A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Fight Interrupts and Ends Katt Williams' Show in Indianapolis

