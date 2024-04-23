Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/23/24: E Coli, RIP Tony Minivan, Ilhan Omar’s Daughter, Carnivore Diet, Ostrich death, Joe Biden sees good on both sides

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. E. Coli riskSource:Getty
reference:
E. Coli risk – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/recalls/nationwide-alert-issued-ground-beef-e-coli/
2. RIP Tony MinivanSource:Getty
Listen:
https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/e-coli-and-tonys-minivan
3. Ilhan Omar’s daughter is not homelessSource:Getty
reference:
Ilhan Omar’s daughter is not homeless. Pathetic, yes. But not homeless – https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2024/04/22/ilhan-omar-daughter-homeless-after-pro-hamas-protest-police-round-up-yale-demonstrators-n4928402
4. These pro-Hamas freaks now have me siding with Alec Baldwin
Listen:
reference:
https://nypost.com/2024/04/22/us-news/alec-baldwin-smacks-phone-of-anti-israel-agitator-who-demanded-he-say-free-palestine-in-coffee-shop/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
5. People have been asking Tony about the Carnivore Diet. Tony advises that people not take diet advise from him.Source:Getty
reference:
Carnivore Diet: Benefits, Risks And Food List – Forbes Health
6. Worst Headline of the Day: Karen, a Topeka Zoo ostrich, dies after grabbing and swallowing a staff member’s keysSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Worst Headline of the Day – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ostrich-dies-swallowing-keys-topeka-zoo-kansas/
7. Joe Biden sees good on both sides. Sound familiar?Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Biden condemns ‘antisemitic protests’ — and absence of Palestinian empathy, too