Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/23/24: E Coli, RIP Tony Minivan, Ilhan Omar’s Daughter, Carnivore Diet, Ostrich death, Joe Biden sees good on both sides

Published on April 23, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. E. Coli risk

Enterobacteria Source:Getty

 

reference:

E. Coli risk – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/recalls/nationwide-alert-issued-ground-beef-e-coli/

2. RIP Tony Minivan

Masculine African American auto-mechanic checking sparking plugs in car Source:Getty

Listen: 

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/e-coli-and-tonys-minivan

3. Ilhan Omar’s daughter is not homeless

US Representatives call for a ceasefire in Gaza Source:Getty

reference:

Ilhan Omar’s daughter is not homeless. Pathetic, yes. But not homeless – https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2024/04/22/ilhan-omar-daughter-homeless-after-pro-hamas-protest-police-round-up-yale-demonstrators-n4928402

4. These pro-Hamas freaks now have me siding with Alec Baldwin

Listen:

reference:

https://nypost.com/2024/04/22/us-news/alec-baldwin-smacks-phone-of-anti-israel-agitator-who-demanded-he-say-free-palestine-in-coffee-shop/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

5. People have been asking Tony about the Carnivore Diet. Tony advises that people not take diet advise from him.

Oven grilled marinated pork chops on an oven rack Source:Getty

reference:

Carnivore Diet: Benefits, Risks And Food List – Forbes Health

6. Worst Headline of the Day: Karen, a Topeka Zoo ostrich, dies after grabbing and swallowing a staff member’s keys

Close View of Ostrich in the Safari Park, Sharjah, UAE. Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Worst Headline of the Day – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ostrich-dies-swallowing-keys-topeka-zoo-kansas/

7. Joe Biden sees good on both sides. Sound familiar?

President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at the Scran Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Biden condemns ‘antisemitic protests’ — and absence of Palestinian empathy, too

