Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/15/25: RFK Jr and Dr Oz coming to Indiana, AOC hates brown children, Marketplace seller running afoul of copyright laws, Indianapolis Tesla vandal arrested

Published on April 15, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. RFK Jr and Dr Oz coming to the Hoosier State to Make Indiana Healthy Again

Source: Getty

2. Popcorn Moment: AOC

Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 on X: “.@AOC breaks out a new fake accent to sound more presidential. She then defames @realDonaldTrump by falsely calling him a r*pist. Trump needs to sue AOC immediately. https://t.co/17QBxTvU0t” / X

https://x.com/olilondontv/status/1911431168907452777?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

4. Indianapolis Tesla vandal arrested

