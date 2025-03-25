Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 3/25/25: Moves to primary Todd Young, Judge says Nazis were treated better than Illegal alien criminals. Jasmine Crockett Masterpiece Theatre Vintage, Market Square Arena Gold T-Shirt for sale, Agriculture Secretary: Canceling Federal Funding For “Educating Transgender And Queer Farmers On Food Justice”

Published on March 25, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Moves to primary Senator Todd Young

‘Replace him with a true America first conservative’: Hoosiers for a Conservative Senate wants to push out Senator Todd Young

2. Donald Trump responds to the explosive Atlantic report about his cabinet members accidentally adding a reporter to a chat where they discussed top-secret war plans

3. Nazis were treated better than Trump deportees, judge says

4. Rep Jasmine Crockett says to “punch” your opponents and calls to knock Ted Cruz over the head

5. Vintage Market Square Arena Gold T-Shirt Size Medium Unisex (runs small)

6. Agriculture Secretary: Canceling Federal Funding For "Educating Transgender And Queer Farmers On Food Justice"

Agriculture Secretary: Canceling Federal Funding For “Educating Transgender And Queer Farmers On Food Justice” | Video | RealClearPolitics

