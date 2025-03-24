Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 3/24/25: Purdue vs Houston, Mia Love, Bill Maher, Bowling Pin Lamp, Trump revokes “legal status” of 500K+ migrants
1. Purdue advances to face Houston. Expect your bars to sell out.
2. Former GOP Rep. Mia Love dead at age 49 after battle with cancer
Former GOP Rep. Mia Love dead at age 49 after battle with cancer | Fox News
3. Bill Maher "getting it"
4. Bowling pin lamp for sale
5. Cheese recalled at Aldi
Cheese recalled at Aldi – https://www.foxbusiness.com/retail/fda-recalls-cheese-sold-aldi-locations-4-states
6. Trump revokes "legal status" of 500K+ migrants
Trump revokes “legal status” of 500K+ migrants – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/u-s-to-revoke-legal-status-of-over-a-half-million-migrants-chnv/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e&linkId=779786850
