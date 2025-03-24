Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 3/24/25: Purdue vs Houston, Mia Love, Bill Maher, Bowling Pin Lamp, Trump revokes “legal status” of 500K+ migrants

Published on March 24, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Purdue advances to face Houston. Expect your bars to sell out.

2. Former GOP Rep. Mia Love dead at age 49 after battle with cancer

Former GOP Rep. Mia Love dead at age 49 after battle with cancer | Fox News

3. Bill Maher "getting it"

4. Bowling pin lamp for sale

5. Cheese recalled at Aldi

Cheese recalled at Aldi – https://www.foxbusiness.com/retail/fda-recalls-cheese-sold-aldi-locations-4-states

Trump revokes "legal status" of 500K+ migrants
Trump revokes “legal status” of 500K+ migrants – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/u-s-to-revoke-legal-status-of-over-a-half-million-migrants-chnv/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e&linkId=779786850

