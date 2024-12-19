Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/19/24: Greg Taylor Wordsmith, What Guys Want For Christmas, Porch Pirates, Spreading Fear About Govt Shutdowns, Cardiologist Warns About Holiday Meals

Published on December 19, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Wordsmithing by ousted Greg Taylor

Wordsmithing by ousted Greg Taylor
2. What do men want for Christmas?

What do men want for Christmas?
3. Porch pirate complains to owner about his ring video being posted online

4. Politicians spreading fear about looming shutdown

Politicians spreading fear about looming shutdown
5. Pork bill includes pay raises for congress

6. Cardiologist suggests sneaking healthier food into the holiday meals

Cardiologist suggests sneaking healthier food into the holiday meals
7. Repeating positive events in your mind helps you remember them long term

Repeating positive events in your mind helps you remember them long term
8. Gym promoting all black outfits so the focus can be on exercise not fashion

Gym promoting all black outfits so the focus can be on exercise not fashion
