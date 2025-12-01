Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/1/25: JMV joins Tony to talk about the Colts loss and the officiating. JASMINE CROCKETT: “I did not have time to actually pull up and actually research.” Batman Crocs. Mike Bohacek of Indiana – you are responding emotionally, not rationally

Published on December 1, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

1. JMV joins Tony to talk about the Colts loss and the officiating

2. JASMINE CROCKETT: “I did not have time to actually pull up and actually research.”

Another episode of Jasmine Crockett Masterpiece Theatre! 

3. Batman Crocs

4. Mike Bohacek of Indiana – you are responding emotionally, not rationally

