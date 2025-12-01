Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/1/25: JMV joins Tony to talk about the Colts loss and the officiating. JASMINE CROCKETT: “I did not have time to actually pull up and actually research.” Batman Crocs. Mike Bohacek of Indiana – you are responding emotionally, not rationally

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. JMV joins Tony to talk about the Colts loss and the officiating 2. JASMINE CROCKETT: “I did not have time to actually pull up and actually research.” Another episode of Jasmine Crockett Masterpiece Theatre! 3. Batman Crocs 4. Mike Bohacek of Indiana – you are responding emotionally, not rationally