Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/1/25: JMV joins Tony to talk about the Colts loss and the officiating. JASMINE CROCKETT: “I did not have time to actually pull up and actually research.” Batman Crocs. Mike Bohacek of Indiana – you are responding emotionally, not rationally

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. JMV joins Tony to talk about the Colts loss and the officiating
2. JASMINE CROCKETT: “I did not have time to actually pull up and actually research.”
Another episode of Jasmine Crockett Masterpiece Theatre!
3. Batman Crocs
4. Mike Bohacek of Indiana – you are responding emotionally, not rationally
More from WIBC 93.1 FM