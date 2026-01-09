Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/9/26: Why would Chris Bailey take this gig? Kimmel and ABC hate you. Someone lost a ring at the Meijer parking place. The fans are trying to help find the owner of the lost ring

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Why would Chris Bailey take this gig? Why would Chris Bailey take this gig? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/impd-chief-named-hogsetts-chief-of-staff?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel WATCH! 2. Popcorn Moment: Kimmel and ABC hate you Watch Here! 3. Marketplace: Someone lost a ring at the Meijer parking place 4. The fans are trying to help find the owner of the lost ring