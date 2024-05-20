Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr: Pacers Win! Iran President dies, Biden lies, Todd Rokita’s Hummer, Indy 500, Netanyahu under pressure

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Pacers win!Source:Getty
2. Iran President Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crashSource:Getty
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister confirmed dead in helicopter crash (msn.com)
3. Biden lies
4. Todd Rokita has a Hummer for you on the Marketplace
5. The Indy 500 field is set, and it’s the fastest pole time everSource:other
McLaughlin Sets Pole Speed Record In Penske Sweep Of Indy 500 Front Row – WIBC 93.1 FM
The Indy 500 field is set, and it’s the fastest pole time ever – https://wishtv.com/sports/motorsports/scott-mclaughlin-wins-pole-position-for-indianapolis-500/
6. Gantz and Gallant move to remove NetanyahuSource:Getty
Gantz gives Netanyahu an ultimatum. The unity government will soon end – https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/politics-and-diplomacy/article-801782