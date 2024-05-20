Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr: Pacers Win! Iran President dies, Biden lies, Todd Rokita’s Hummer, Indy 500, Netanyahu under pressure

Published on May 20, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Pacers win!

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Seven Source:Getty

Pacers Set Records, Dominate Knicks (wibc.com)

2. Iran President Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash

Iran government holds emergency meeting after president's death in helicopter crash Source:Getty

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister confirmed dead in helicopter crash (msn.com)

3. Biden lies

4. Todd Rokita has a Hummer for you on the Marketplace

5. The Indy 500 field is set, and it’s the fastest pole time ever

Scott McLaughlin wins Pole for the Indy 500 Source:other

 

McLaughlin Sets Pole Speed Record In Penske Sweep Of Indy 500 Front Row – WIBC 93.1 FM

The Indy 500 field is set, and it’s the fastest pole time ever – https://wishtv.com/sports/motorsports/scott-mclaughlin-wins-pole-position-for-indianapolis-500/

6. Gantz and Gallant move to remove Netanyahu

General view of the Israeli flag drawn on the wall of a... Source:Getty

Gantz gives Netanyahu an ultimatum. The unity government will soon end – https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/politics-and-diplomacy/article-801782

