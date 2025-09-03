Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

1. How many people were shot last night in Indianapolis? Source:IMPD Social Media Ryan Hedrick joins Tony Deadly night in Indy 2. Trump to send National Guard into Chicago 3. The state of Illinois literally has a website that teaches illegals how to evade ICE, provides hotlines, and offers legal help 4. Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot slams Trump’s plan to send the National Guard to the city as a “manufactured crisis” 5. McDonald’s reintroducing its Extra Value Meals 6. New redistricting map for Indiana?