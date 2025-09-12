Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/12/25: Does Matt Bair have the deepest voice at WIBC? Kirk assassin suspect being tracked. UN Security Council meets after Russian drone attack on Poland. Indiana democrats cheer the assassination of Charlie Kirk. A midshipman was shot Thursday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Does Matt Bair have the deepest voice at WIBC?Source:Matt Bair
… and how did he get such a deep voice?
2. Kirk assassin suspect being tracked
Shooter is being tracked – https://www.newsmax.com/us/shooter-charlie-kirk-utah/2025/09/11/id/1226019/
3. UN Security Council meets after Russian drone attack on Poland
UN Security Council meets after Russian drone attack on Poland – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/russia-at-war/russian-drones-poland-nato/
4. Indiana democrats cheer the assassination of Charlie Kirk
5. A midshipman was shot Thursday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis
