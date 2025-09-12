Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/12/25: Does Matt Bair have the deepest voice at WIBC? Kirk assassin suspect being tracked. UN Security Council meets after Russian drone attack on Poland. Indiana democrats cheer the assassination of Charlie Kirk. A midshipman was shot Thursday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Does Matt Bair have the deepest voice at WIBC? Source:Matt Bair … and how did he get such a deep voice? 2. Kirk assassin suspect being tracked Shooter is being tracked – https://www.newsmax.com/us/shooter-charlie-kirk-utah/2025/09/11/id/1226019/ 3. UN Security Council meets after Russian drone attack on Poland UN Security Council meets after Russian drone attack on Poland – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/russia-at-war/russian-drones-poland-nato/ 4. Indiana democrats cheer the assassination of Charlie Kirk 5. A midshipman was shot Thursday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis