Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/14/24: Tim Walz’s Master Teacher, Kamala Is The Architect, Kursk, Easy Way to Break your Neck! Kamala Still Not Doing Interviews

Catch the show in its entirety here:

1. Walz called Hitler-promoting imam Asad Zaman a “master teacher” who offered Walz lessons over the time they “spent together"

Everyday we learn how radical Tim Walz is – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13740547/tim-walz-praised-muslim-cleric-praised-hitler.html

….as a Jewish man, I am triggered and literally shaking. I can not go to work but must get paid every day until the Nazi Walz is no longer running for office. (That’s how we do things now, right?)