Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/14/24: Tim Walz’s Master Teacher, Kamala Is The Architect, Kursk, Easy Way to Break your Neck! Kamala Still Not Doing Interviews
1. Walz called Hitler-promoting imam Asad Zaman a “master teacher” who offered Walz lessons over the time they “spent together"
Everyday we learn how radical Tim Walz is – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13740547/tim-walz-praised-muslim-cleric-praised-hitler.html
….as a Jewish man, I am triggered and literally shaking. I can not go to work but must get paid every day until the Nazi Walz is no longer running for office. (That’s how we do things now, right?)
2. Susan Rice: ‘Bizarre and Offensive’ to Say that Kamala Harris Has Not Been an Integral Architect of the Policies of the Biden Admin
3. Too early to know what the Ukraine incursion into Kursk means
4. Today on the Marketplace: The Easy Way to Break your Neck!
5. Kamala still not doing interviews
