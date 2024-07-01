Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/1/24: Nancy Pelosi, SCOTUS Decisions, Digital Pinball Machine, Indy’s New Inclusion Office

Published on July 1, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. It was a bad night, but a great Presidency (Biden), says Pelosi

Congressional Baseball June 12 Source:Getty

Listen:

2. SCOTUS Decisions in the Past Week

President Biden Delivers State Of The Union Address Source:Getty

Listen:

3. Today on the Marketplace: vintage meets modern

Listen:

4. Indy’s new inclusion office prepares to tackle equity wealth gap

Representative Joe Hogsett Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Indy’s new inclusion office prepares to tackle equity wealth gap – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

