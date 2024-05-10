Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/10/24: Republicans, Ascension St. Vincent hacked? UNRWA, Marketplace, Gen Z Debt

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Republicans “pounce and seize” on Biden’s betrayal of Israel.Source:Getty
GOP making moves to impeach Biden over supporting Hamas – https://nypost.com/2024/05/09/us-news/house-gop-drafting-biden-impeachment-articles-over-israel-aid-cutoff-threat/
2. Was Ascension St. Vincent hacked?Source:Getty
Some systems interrupted at Ascension St. Vincent facilities | wthr.com
3. The UN is corrupt, and UNRWA is even more soSource:Getty
The UN is corrupt, and UNRWA is even more so – https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-800477
4. Today on the Marketplace: I Love Lamp!
5. Gen Z is taking on debtSource:Getty
Gen Z is taking on debt – https://www.foxbusiness.com/personal-finance/gen-z-lean-credit-more-millennials-did-racking-up-more-debt