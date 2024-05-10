Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/10/24: Republicans, Ascension St. Vincent hacked? UNRWA, Marketplace, Gen Z Debt

Published on May 10, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Republicans “pounce and seize” on Biden’s betrayal of Israel.

GOP Senators Hold News Conference Condemning Biden Admin For Any Actions Withholding Weapons For Israel Source:Getty

GOP making moves to impeach Biden over supporting Hamas – https://nypost.com/2024/05/09/us-news/house-gop-drafting-biden-impeachment-articles-over-israel-aid-cutoff-threat/

2. Was Ascension St. Vincent hacked?

Emergency entrance Source:Getty

 

Some systems interrupted at Ascension St. Vincent facilities | wthr.com

3. The UN is corrupt, and UNRWA is even more so

UNRWA Builds Houses For Palestinians Source:Getty

The UN is corrupt, and UNRWA is even more so – https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-800477

4. Today on the Marketplace: I Love Lamp!

5. Gen Z is taking on debt

Young woman using laptop with credit card for internet banking. Blithe Source:Getty

Gen Z is taking on debt – https://www.foxbusiness.com/personal-finance/gen-z-lean-credit-more-millennials-did-racking-up-more-debt

