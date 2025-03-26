Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 3/26/25: Why was Jeffrey Goldberg on that Signal chat? Defund NPR, Jasmine Crockett censure, Indy airport luggage system upgrade, Diego Morales no show, Putin “dragging” his feet to peace

Published on March 26, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Why was Jeffrey Goldberg on that Signal chat?

2. Defund NPR, fund Tony Katz and Producer Karl

3. Jasmine Crockett censured

4. $2 Trillion in cuts in Senate reconciliation bill. Chain saw away!

5. Airport considering nearly $140M upgrade to baggage handling system

Airport considering nearly $140M upgrade to baggage handling system – Inside INdiana Business

6. Scheduled guest Diego Morales is a no show at Republican Town hall

7. Putin "dragging his feet" to peace with Ukraine

