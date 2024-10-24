Sport Graphics: Driving Indy’s Sports and Culture

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

–The 300-foot mural of Taylor Swift on the JW Marriott, created by Indianapolis-based Sport Graphics, showcases the company’s nearly 40-year journey. Initially, a commercial printer for the sports industry, Sports Graphics has grown to work with major clients like the Pacers, Colts, and Indianapolis 500. Its creative division, Section 127, now drives the city’s sports culture with comprehensive design and branding services. This year has been especially busy for Sport Graphics, kicking off with promotions for the NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.“We moved right into work with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Olympic Trials, and Gatorade’s Caitlin Clark campaign,” said Marty Hill of Sport Graphics. “We’re excited to collaborate on the Taylor Swift project.”Swift’s concerts on Nov. 1-3 are expected to generate over $100 million for the local economy.Sport Graphics continues its national expansion, sending teams to cities like San Francisco for the NBA All-Star Game and Florida for the NCAA Women’s Final Four. Hill explained that large projects, like the Swift mural, require careful planning and can take days to complete. “Taylor’s mural took 5-6 days to install with two teams working. Printing took 40 hours, cutting took 20, and just packing everything took five hours,” Hill said. With Indianapolis growing as a cultural and sports hub, Hill is optimistic about future opportunities, including the possibility of adding an MLS team. “An MLS team would be amazing. We already support our teams well, and it’d be great to keep expanding,” Hill added.