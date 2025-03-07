Multiple Apparent Overdoses in Downtown Indianapolis Friday Afternoon

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

— Six people overdosed simultaneously Friday near Presidential Place Park in downtown Indianapolis, prompting a significant emergency response. 911 calls started coming in just before 3 p.m. as people started collapsing all around. One caller said someone was lying in water, while another described a person rolling into the street and hurting their face. “They’re just overdosing everywhere,” the caller said.When firefighters, EMS, and police got there, they found six people struggling, four of whom were barely breathing. Narcan didn’t work for at least one person. Five were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and one was later released.“They were transported to area hospitals, and one person has been released already,” said IMPD Chief Chris Bailey. “Our analysts were watching this area and they saw some people that appeared to be falling out.”Bailey confirmed that the park is a known drug hotspot. “We’ve been monitoring the area, and officers saw people passing out on security cameras before the 911 calls even started.” Investigators believe the drug involved was “spice,” a synthetic drug often laced with bug spray. “I should say it’s a narcotic, it’s not even illegal,” Bailey said. “Typically there’s some sort of spray that’s introduced to the spice.” A drug arrest happened in the same area the day before. Now, IMPD, the DEA, and state police are working together to trace the source of the drugs. Presidential Place Park is located near several key downtown landmarks, including the Julia Carson Transit Center and the City-County Building.