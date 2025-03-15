Milwaukee Bucks 126 – Indiana Pacers 119 (Mar. 15th, 2025) Game Recap

(MILWAUKEE, WI) – The Milwaukee Bucks (38-28) claim the season series over the Indiana Pacers (37-29) behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dominating performance.

1. First Quarter Source: Getty On Tuesday night, a miraculous four-point play from Tyrese Haliburton elevated the Pacers over the Milwaukee Bucks. For majority of the last meeting, the game was between four points on either side. Indiana’s starting lineup was the usual crew – Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner. The first six minutes consisted of the Bucks possessing the lead until the Pacers hit three consecutive triples. Haliburton hit two and then Turner’s first three of the game put the Pacers on top 18-15. Turner would tie the game up a few possessions later at 20 with two free throws. Milwaukee caught fire in the next three minutes to take the first double figure lead with a Damien Lillard thirty-footer to make it 35-25. Indiana would make minor improvements the final 2:09 of the quarter. After twelve minutes, Indiana trailed Milwaukee 38-30. Giannis Antetokounmpo was a perfect 6/6 from the field, leading all scorers with 12 points. Indiana’s leading scorer was Turner with 9 points and Haliburton with 8 points. Indiana struggled defensively, allowing Milwaukee to shoot 14/20 (70%) from the field and 4/8 from the three-point line.

2. Second Quarter Source: Getty Related Stories Meet The Officials Of Super Bowl LIX

Billy Ray Cyrus Responds to Liberty Ball Performance

AUDIO: Hoosiers React to Joe Biden’s Term as President Milwaukee’s torrid start would continue to the start of the second quarter. Indiana’s bench unit has not been as dynamic as last season, and the Bucks feasted off the Pacers bench unit to start the second quarter. Milwaukee scored the first 11 points of the quarter with another Lillard three extending the advantage to a first half high 19 points. Indiana countered the run with an 11-0 run to bring it back to an eight-point game. Nembhard’s layup with 6:28 left in the half made it a 49-41 ballgame. The Bucks did answer, but the Pacers were hanging in there with this game being the biggest of the season because of Siakam and Obi Toppin. Those two scored combined the final 17 points of the half. Indiana’s deficit at intermission was 65-60 after closing the quarter with an 8-2 run. Siakam led all scorers in the quarter with 17 points. Milwaukee’s leading scorers in the quarter were Giannis and Lillard with 6 points. Siakam led all scorers at halftime with 19 points, following by Antetokounmpo with 17 points. Haliburton’s double-double streak was nearly extended to nine games in the first half with 10 points and 8 assists. Giannis was two rebounds shy of a first half double-double, and Lillard was on track for a triple-double with 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

3. Third Quarter Source: Getty Love Tony Katz Today? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The third quarter was pretty much a repeat of what happened in the first quarter. With the starters on the floor, Indiana was hanging in there, but the bench could not keep the Pacers in the game. Giannis would extend the Milwaukee lead to ten points with 9:52 left in the quarter, but Indiana drew within five two possessions later when Siakam nailed a three. Haliburton would cut into Milwaukee’s advantage a little bit later with a layup, to make it 84-80. Rick Carlisle then inserted Mathurin, McConnell, and Thomas Bryant with 4:46 left in the quarter. Indiana went ice cold from the moment on in the period. The Bucks outscored the Pacers 16-2 to close the quarter and head to the fourth with all the momentum. After three quarters, Milwaukee was leading 100-82. Antetokounmpo was unstoppable in the period, scoring 14 points while dishing out five assists. Indiana’s leading scorer in the quarter was Nesmith with 11 points. Antetokounmpo was leading all scorers after three quarters with 32 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. Siakam was Indiana’s leading scorer with 22 points. Haliburton was Indiana’s most effective player with 16 points, 11 assists, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals. In the third quarter, Milwaukee shot 13/18 (72.2%) from the field and 3/6 from three-point range. Indiana was just 2/8 in the third quarter beyond the arc.

4. Fourth Quarter Source: Getty Despite his bench struggling to close the third quarter, Rick Carlisle didn’t make any substitutions to start the final period. It led to Milwaukee extending its lead to a game high 21 points when Lillard delivered another deep three. At the time it was 105-84, and then Carlisle inserted Turner and Nesmith to play along McConnell, Sheppard, and Toppin. Coming out of the timeout, that group went on a quick 7-0 run with Turner scoring five of those points. With 8:12 left in the game, Carlisle went back to his starting five, hoping they would be able to make a drastic comeback. That group of players was able to make it a twelve points game with 6:29 left, but the Bucks scored five quick points to go back up by 17 with 5:47 left in the contest. For the most part, Indiana was out of the game, until Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out with 2:46 remaining. Giannis exited with the score being 117-109. On the following possession, a Siakam floater made it a six-point game, the closest Indiana had been in the second half. Taurean Prince delivered an early dagger with a near thirty-foot three to extend Milwaukee’s lead back to nine points. Nesmith countered seven seconds later with his sixth three of the game. Milwaukee would have the ball with 1:35 left and Indiana forced them to miss a shot, but the Bucks corralled two offensive rebounds, effectively sealing the game. Nembhard delivered a three with 12.7 seconds left to make it 122-119, but the Bucks would close the game making their final four free throws. Indiana falls 126-119 to Milwaukee. Nesmith was the best player in the quarter with 13 points on a perfect 5/5 shooting, including 3/3 beyond the arc. Milwaukee’s leading scorer was Lillard with 8 points.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Giannis Antetokounmpo (34p, 10r, 7a, 3b, 1s), Damian Lillard (25p, 10r, 8a), Kevin Porter Jr. (16p, 6r, 4a), Taurean Prince (14p, 4r, 5s), Gary Trent Jr. (13p, 4r, 3a), and Brook Lopez (10p). For Indiana, Aaron Nesmith (30p, 4r), Pascal Siakam (26p, 7r, 2b), Tyrese Haliburton (24p, 15a, 6r, 5s), and Myles Turner (14p, 4r). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source: Getty Indiana is now 37-29 and 16-19 away Indiana is 21-11 in 2025 Indiana is 7-6 after the All-Star break

Indiana has now lost 4 of the last 5 on the road games

Indiana has allowed 120+ points in 5 of the last 6 road games

Indiana loses season series to Milwaukee 3-1

Indiana now trails Milwaukee by a game for fourth in the Eastern Conference

Indiana still holds onto a one game lead over the Detroit Pistons for fifth

Indiana is 4-7 on the second night of a back-to-back

Indiana’s bench players were on average -20.6 in +/-

Aaron Nesmith set a new career high with 30 points

Aaron Nesmith 20+ points in 3 games this season

Aaron Nesmith’s 6 threes tie a season high One shy of tying career high

Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard were a team best +27 in +/-

Bennedict Mathurin & T.J. McConnell were a team worst -31 in +/-

Damian Lillard recorded his 14th double-double

Damian Lillard scored 20+ points for the 45th time

Damian Lillard recorded 5+ threes for the 15th time

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 46th double-double on the season

Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 30+ points in 32 games

Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out for the 2nd time of the season

Myles Turner is shooting 14/46 (30.4%) from three-point range this month

Pascal Siakam recorded his 38th game with 20+ points

Tyrese Haliburton recorded his 24th double-double on the season

Tyrese Haliburton ties career high double-double streak at 9 games Ties franchise record for consecutive double-doubles with points & assists Haliburton has recorded 110 assists and 9 turnovers during stretch

Tyrese Haliburton has recorded 15+ assists in 4 games this season Ties season high

Tyrese Haliburton has scored 20+ points in 23 games this season