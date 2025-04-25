Listen Live
Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Picks 2025: Full List Of Team’s Round-By-Round Selections

Published on April 25, 2025

Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Picks 2025: Full List Of Team’s Round-By-Round Selections

The NFL Draft is a pivotal moment for teams to shape their future, and the Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for another exciting round of selections in 2025. With fans eagerly anticipating the next wave of talent to join the roster, this article serves as your ultimate round-by-round tracker for all of the Colts’ draft picks.

RELATED | QUICK LIST: 2025 NFL Draft First-Round Results RELATED | Top Day Two Draft Prospects For Colts?

1. Tyler Warren | Tight End | Penn State

Tyler Warren | Tight End | Penn State
Source: Getty

 

With the 14th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts took Penn State tight end Tyler Warren in Round One.

Here are 3 takeaways from Kevin Bowen on Warren:

  • Uber Productive Tight End
  • Versatile Weapon
  • Need Meets Round One Value

Read more on Tyler Warren from Kevin Bowen.

2. JT Tuimoloau | Defensive End | Ohio State

JT Tuimoloau | Defensive End | Ohio State
Source: Getty

 

With the 45th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts took Ohio State defensive end JT Tuimoloau in Round Two.

Here are 3 takeaways from Kevin Bowen on Tuimoloau:

Motor Coming to Defensive End

Huge College Football Playoff

Yes, More Defensive End Help

Read more on JT Tuimoloau from Kevin Bowen.

3. Justin Walley | Cornerback | Minnesota

Justin Walley | Cornerback | Minnesota
Source: Getty

 

With the 80th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts took Minnesota Cornerback Justin Walley in Round Three.

Here are 3 takeaways from Kevin Bowen on Walley:

Small, But Feisty

Future Slot Cornerback?

Need Meets Round One Value

Read more on Justin Walley from Kevin Bowen.

4. Jalen Travis | Offensive Line | Iowa State

Jalen Travis | Offensive Line | Iowa State
Source: Getty

 

With the 127th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts took Iowa State offensive tackle Jalen Travis in Round Four.

Here are 3 takeaways from Kevin Bowen on Travis:

Gargantuan Offensive Tackle

Another Mid-Round Offensive Tackle Choice

Trade Back

Read more on Jalen Travis from Kevin Bowen.

5. D.J. Giddens | Running Back | Kansas State

D.J. Giddens | Running Back | Kansas State
Source: Getty

 

With the 151st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts took Kansas State running back D.J. Giddens in Round Five.

Here are 3 takeaways from Kevin Bowen on Giddens:

Production In Big 12

Some Pass Catching Background

Running Back On Day 3 Made Sense

Read more on J.D. Giddens from Kevin Bowen.

6. Riley Leonard | Quarterback | Notre Dame

Riley Leonard | Quarterback | Notre Dame
Source: Getty

 

With the 189th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts took Notre Dame Quarterback Riley Leonard in Round Six.

Here are 3 takeaways from Kevin Bowen on Leonard:

Super Character, Dual Athlete

Third Quarterback Job Open

Quarterback Pick On Day 3

Read more on Riley Leonard from Kevin Bowen.

7. Tim Smith | Defensive Tackle | Alabama

Tim Smith | Defensive Tackle | Alabama
Source: Getty

 

With the 190th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts took Alabama Defensive Tackle Tim Smith in Round Six.

Here are 3 takeaways from Kevin Bowen on Smith:

Big Body In The Interior

Rotational Role In 2025

Defensive Tackle Future In Question

Read more on Tim Smith from Kevin Bowen.

8. Hunter Wohler | Safety | Wisconsin

Hunter Wohler | Safety | Wisconsin
Source: Getty

 

With the 232nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts took Wisconsin Safety Hunter Wohler in Round Seven.

