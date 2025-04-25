Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Picks 2025: Full List Of Team’s Round-By-Round Selections

2. JT Tuimoloau | Defensive End | Ohio State Source: Getty With the 45th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts took Ohio State defensive end JT Tuimoloau in Round Two. Here are 3 takeaways from Kevin Bowen on Tuimoloau: Motor Coming to Defensive End Huge College Football Playoff Yes, More Defensive End Help Read more on JT Tuimoloau from Kevin Bowen.

3. Justin Walley | Cornerback | Minnesota Source: Getty With the 80th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts took Minnesota Cornerback Justin Walley in Round Three. Here are 3 takeaways from Kevin Bowen on Walley: Small, But Feisty Future Slot Cornerback? Need Meets Round One Value Read more on Justin Walley from Kevin Bowen.

4. Jalen Travis | Offensive Line | Iowa State Source: Getty With the 127th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts took Iowa State offensive tackle Jalen Travis in Round Four. Here are 3 takeaways from Kevin Bowen on Travis: Gargantuan Offensive Tackle Another Mid-Round Offensive Tackle Choice Trade Back Read more on Jalen Travis from Kevin Bowen.

5. D.J. Giddens | Running Back | Kansas State Source: Getty With the 151st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts took Kansas State running back D.J. Giddens in Round Five. Here are 3 takeaways from Kevin Bowen on Giddens: Production In Big 12 Some Pass Catching Background Running Back On Day 3 Made Sense Read more on J.D. Giddens from Kevin Bowen.

6. Riley Leonard | Quarterback | Notre Dame Source: Getty With the 189th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts took Notre Dame Quarterback Riley Leonard in Round Six. Here are 3 takeaways from Kevin Bowen on Leonard: Super Character, Dual Athlete Third Quarterback Job Open Quarterback Pick On Day 3 Read more on Riley Leonard from Kevin Bowen.

7. Tim Smith | Defensive Tackle | Alabama Source: Getty With the 190th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts took Alabama Defensive Tackle Tim Smith in Round Six. Here are 3 takeaways from Kevin Bowen on Smith: Big Body In The Interior Rotational Role In 2025 Defensive Tackle Future In Question Read more on Tim Smith from Kevin Bowen.