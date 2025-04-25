Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Picks 2025: Full List Of Team's Rou...
Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Picks 2025: Full List Of Team’s Round-By-Round Selections
Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Picks 2025: Full List Of Team's Round-By-Round SelectionsThe NFL Draft is a pivotal moment for teams to shape their future, and the Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for another exciting round of selections in 2025. With fans eagerly anticipating the next wave of talent to join the roster, this article serves as your ultimate round-by-round tracker for all of the Colts' draft picks. Stay tuned as we follow each selection, providing a clear and comprehensive guide to how the team builds for success.
1. Tyler Warren | Tight End | Penn State
With the 14th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts took Penn State tight end Tyler Warren in Round One.
Here are 3 takeaways from Kevin Bowen on Warren:
- Uber Productive Tight End
- Versatile Weapon
- Need Meets Round One Value
2. JT Tuimoloau | Defensive End | Ohio State
With the 45th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts took Ohio State defensive end JT Tuimoloau in Round Two.
Here are 3 takeaways from Kevin Bowen on Tuimoloau:
Motor Coming to Defensive End
Huge College Football Playoff
Yes, More Defensive End Help
3. Justin Walley | Cornerback | Minnesota
With the 80th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts took Minnesota Cornerback Justin Walley in Round Three.
Here are 3 takeaways from Kevin Bowen on Walley:
Small, But Feisty
Future Slot Cornerback?
Need Meets Round One Value
4. Jalen Travis | Offensive Line | Iowa State
With the 127th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts took Iowa State offensive tackle Jalen Travis in Round Four.
Here are 3 takeaways from Kevin Bowen on Travis:
Gargantuan Offensive Tackle
Another Mid-Round Offensive Tackle Choice
Trade Back
5. D.J. Giddens | Running Back | Kansas State
With the 151st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts took Kansas State running back D.J. Giddens in Round Five.
Here are 3 takeaways from Kevin Bowen on Giddens:
Production In Big 12
Some Pass Catching Background
Running Back On Day 3 Made Sense
6. Riley Leonard | Quarterback | Notre Dame
With the 189th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts took Notre Dame Quarterback Riley Leonard in Round Six.
Here are 3 takeaways from Kevin Bowen on Leonard:
Super Character, Dual Athlete
Third Quarterback Job Open
Quarterback Pick On Day 3
7. Tim Smith | Defensive Tackle | Alabama
With the 190th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts took Alabama Defensive Tackle Tim Smith in Round Six.
Here are 3 takeaways from Kevin Bowen on Smith:
Big Body In The Interior
Rotational Role In 2025
Defensive Tackle Future In Question
8. Hunter Wohler | Safety | Wisconsin
With the 232nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts took Wisconsin Safety Hunter Wohler in Round Seven.
