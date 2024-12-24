Indiana Pacers 111 – Golden State Warriors 105 (Dec. 23rd, 2024) Game Recap

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) – The Indiana Pacers (15-15) complete the west coast three-game road trip sweep with a 111-105 win over the Golden State Warriors (15-13).

1. First Quarter Source: Getty After a dominating second half in Sacramento last night, the Indiana Pacers picked right up where they left off in the first quarter in San Francisco. The two teams were matching baskets for the first two minutes, and then the Warriors scored five straight points to lead 10-5. Indiana responded with a 14-2 run to take an early seven-point lead. Indiana received baskets from Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Myles Turner, and Tyrese Haliburton. The run ended with Haliburton stealing an attempted pass from Draymond Green to Buddy Hield and taking it to the other end for a dunk. Indiana’s largest lead in the first quarter was eight points, but the Warriors were able to turn things around because of eight points from Hield in the opening quarter. After one quarter of play, Indiana led Golden State 33-32. Indiana’s leading scorer was Siakam with 7 points. Haliburton had a solid quarter with 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Indiana held Steph Curry to zero field goal attempts in eight minutes of play.

Matriarch of Indiana Pacers Nancy Leonard Dies at 93 After a frantic opening quarter, the two teams would slow things down a little bit in the second quarter. Instead of combining to score 65 points, they combined to score 51 points. Golden State was in control for the first six minutes of the quarter. Steve Kerr’s team would outscore Rick Carlisle’s team 14-4 in the opening 3:11 of the second quarter. Carlisle had to call a timeout after Jonathan Kuminga walked down the lane for an easy dunk to put the Warriors ahead 46-37. Coming out of the timeout, Carlisle inserted Obi Toppin, Bennedict Mathurin, Tyrese Haliburton, and Myles Turner and it paid off. Those four, plus Andrew Nembhard, would chop away at that deficit and eventually cut it to 51-50 after a Mathurin layup. Indiana would close the final 6:20 of the half by outscoring Golden State 21-5 to lead 62-54 at intermission. Mathurin and Turner each had seven points in the second, but it was Kuminga leading all scorers with nine points in the period. The leading scorers at the half were Mathurin and Turner with a dozen. Indiana held Curry to just two points on two free-throws. He was 0/4 from the field and 0/3 on three-pointers. Hield led the Warriors in scoring with 11 points and the only starter in double figures was Trayce Jackson-Davis with 10 points.

3. Third Quarter Source: Getty Quarter three would be a combination of the previous two, but with Golden State being the better team this go around. Siakam would give Indiana its first double digit lead to begin the second half scoring with a fadeaway jumper. Andrew Wiggins would make it a three-point game by converting a floater with 8:01 left in the period. The lead for Indiana would hover around three to five points and then they would eventually go on another run. With 4:34 left in the quarter, Indiana was leading 75-72 and then T.J. McConnell hit a three and a layup to jump start a 7-0 run. Haliburton ended the run with a field goal that made it 84-72 with 2:38 left in the third. Indiana would then go ice cold. Golden State scored 13 points in the final 2:30 compared to Indiana's five points to make it 89-85 after three quarters. Curry's first made basket with forty-one seconds left in the period. McConnell led all scorers with 11 points because he converted all three triples he attempted. Wiggins and Kuminga led the Warriors in the period with seven points each. Leading all scorers after thirty-six minutes were Haliburton and Kuminga with 16 points. Haliburton also had 9 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals to go with those 16 points.

4. Fourth Quarter Source: Getty With Golden State closing the third quarter with some momentum, including Curry making his first shot, Indiana needed to respond. The Warriors opened the final quarter by scoring the first four points to tie the game, resulting in a timeout called by the Pacers. Golden State would eventually take a lead three times before Indiana took the lead back. Kuminga put Golden State on top 97-95 with 5:07 left in the game. Siakam would tie the game with a layup and put the Pacers up by a point with a free-throw to complete the three-point play. Nembhard would push the lead to five points with 2:33 remaining to swing the momentum in favor of the good guys. Golden State had a couple of chances late to come up with a stop to set up its offense to tie the game or take the lead, but Indiana prevented that from happening. The final dagger came from Turner as he knocked down the only three in the quarter for the Pacers with 16.7 seconds left to extend Indiana’s lead to 109-104. Kuminga would split the two free-throws on Golden State’s following possession and then Nembhard would splash two free-throws with 8.2 seconds left to put the game away. Indiana goes 3-0 on the west coast road trip with a 111-105 win over the Golden State Warriors.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Myles Turner (23p, 10r, 3b), Pascal Siakam (20p, 5r, 2s), Tyrese Haliburton (16p, 12a, 6r, 2s), Andrew Nembhard (15p, 4r, 3a), T.J. McConnell (13p, 5a), and Bennedict Mathurin (12p, 5r, 2a). For Golden State, Jonathan Kuminga (26p, 8r, 4a), Andrew Wiggins (16p, 4r, 3a), Trayce Jackson-Davis (13p, 8r, 3a), Buddy Hield (13p, 4r), and Steph Curry (10p, 7a, 5r, 3b). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source: Getty Indiana is now 7-11 on the road & 15-15 overall on the season First time being .500 since 11/10/24 when Pacers were 5-5

Indiana has now won five consecutive games – longest winning streak of the season

Indiana is now 6-0 at the Chase Center – only team that hasn’t lost

Indiana is now 2-3 on the second night of a back-to-back Indiana was 3-10 last season

Indiana is now 11-2 when Myles Turner scores 15+ points Indiana is 5-0 when Myles Turner scores 20+ points

Myles Turner recorded his 4th double-double of the season First double-double since 11/8/24

Obi Toppin’s streak of games scoring 10+ points ends at nine games

Pascal Siakam scored 20+ points for the 17th time of the season

T.J. McConnell entered the game shooting 3/15 on three-pointers, went 3/3 in the win

Tyrese Haliburton recorded his 12th double-double of the season

Jonathan Kuminga’s 26 points are the second most he has scored in a game this season 8th time this season he has scored 20+ points

