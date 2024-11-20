How To Beat The Winter Blues
Managing your mood over winter can be difficult.
With the nights drawing in, the lack of sunlight, and the change in temperature, many people feel down, sluggish, and blue.
With that in mind, beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha, have shared eight expert tips for beating the blues this winter.
The experts say:
“As the winter months roll in, many of us find ourselves facing shorter days, less sunlight, and the tendency to spend more time indoors.
Taking extra care of yourself during this time becomes crucial for maintaining your mental and physical well-being. It’s important to focus on the little things that can lift your mood and help you feel more connected, even when the days are cold and dark.”
1. Keep active
It’s important to take time to exercise at this time as it triggers the release of endorphins, which are natural mood enhancers. It doesn’t need to be strenuous – low-impact exercises such as swimming, cycling, walking, and yoga, will be enough to help you feel better in both your mental and physical health.
As it becomes darker outside, we can often feel drained and drown. However, exercising is a good way to stimulate our energy levels, making it easier to move our bodies and do things we enjoy.
2. Embrace the outdoors
Low sunlight exposure during the winter months can interrupt our body’s natural clock and reduce levels of the neurotransmitter serotonin, which plays a key role in regulating our mood, meaning we may feel lower than usual. Spending time outside in natural light can help counteract this and naturally boost serotonin, increase energy, and help to reset our natural clock – giving us better sleep and mood regulation.
For those who aren’t able to get this natural light, a light box is an effective alternative that mimics the impact of natural sunlight.
3. Rest and recharge
It’s important to reduce tension and stress as much as possible when we feel blue over the winter months. A good way of managing this is through meditation, relaxation techniques, mindful breathing, and listening to music.
Meditation and relaxation techniques, such as mindful breathing, help the body and mind to reset and alleviate anxiety, as well as bring clarity – which can be helpful if you deal with mental fatigue at this time.
Listening to music can also have a powerful effect on the brain, as it can boost your mood, and bring you a sense of feeling calm and happy.
4. Invest in your diet
Eating a balanced diet during the winter months is a great way to improve both your mental and physical wellbeing, as well as help you to maintain good health.
Foods rich with vitamins and nutrients can help you to regulate your moods as well as help with your brain function. And with the lack of vitamin D over winter, also known as the ‘sunshine vitamin,’ it’s important to eat food abundant with this vitamin – such as oily fish, egg yolks, red meat, and fortified foods.
By maintaining a balanced diet, we can give our bodies the stable and steady support they need to manage the winter months.
5. Cleanse and revive
An often-overlooked way to boost our mood is by looking after our hygiene, such as brushing our teeth, showering, and getting dressed in clean clothes.
Performing these small acts of self-care can help to improve your self-esteem and give you a sense of accomplishment, both of which are likely to boost your mood.
6. Connect with others
Winter is usually a time of isolation for many. Socialising is crucial to combat those low feelings, as it can create a sense of normalcy and closeness that are important in lifting our mood.
For those who want to take it a step further, volunteering is also another great way of connecting to others, and it can boost your self-esteem and give back to those who may feel the same.
7. Embrace the warmth
When the temperature gets cold, it can trigger a stress response in our bodies. Staying warm, by wearing layers of clothes and having hot food and drinks, can give your body a chance to relax and reduce physical discomfort, as well as allowing for better sleep.
8. Go alcohol-free
Avoiding alcohol during the winter season can help you to significantly manage your feelings of sadness or low mood. Alcohol can worsen feelings of depression and anxiety, particularly in winter when those feelings can be heightened. It can also negatively impact your rest during sleep.
By avoiding it, you give your body and mind a chance to create healthy sleeping routines and a more stable mood.