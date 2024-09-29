5 Things Learned: Colts Build Lead, Hold On Against Steelers

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts built a big lead on Sunday and then held on from there to get the win over the Steelers. It was a 27-24 victory for the Colts, in a game they lost Anthony Richardson (hip) and Jonathan Taylor (ankle) due to injury. What did we learn from the Colts (2-2) evening up their record? FIVE THINGS LEARNED

1. Even September Record Source: Getty Even September Record: The Colts are above water as they end the month of September. Indy set the tone early on Sunday, building a 17-0 lead over the Steelers. From there, some notable injuries occurred, and the Colts had to survive 4th quarter uneasiness to beat the 3-0 Steelers. A 2-2 mark in the first month of the season gets the Colts back on a path where those pre-season aspirations aren’t light years away. With 3 of the first 4 at home, it was important to at least be .500 before they now hit the road for 4 of 5 games, including all 3 AFC South away games. If you are preparing yourself to think even bigger picture, Sunday’s win was also key because it came against an AFC opponent, and one that might be in the playoff picture, along with the Colts, late in the year. All those tiebreakers you can put in your back pocket throughout the season can come in quite handy late in the year. It should be noted the Texans (3-1) had a late comeback win over the Jaguars on Sunday, so that added to the Colts needing to get this one. Of course, now some injury watch is on for Anthony Richardson (hip) and Jonathan Taylor (right ankle), as the Colts enter a critical divisional stretch on the road. Taylor’s right ankle is what he has previously battled before.

2. Joe Flacco Does His Job Source: Getty Joe Flacco Does His Job: Joe Flacco showed on Sunday exactly why you make the backup QB investment in him. He entered mid-game, stayed away from turnover-worthy plays, and delivered on more than one third-down occasion. Credit to Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen for realizing life after Gardner Minshew needed continued attention. Just look at Joe Flacco's first snaps of 2024 to explain what the Colts have in their veteran backup quarterback. Whereas most offenses would initially crumble or stall in having to go to their backup, Flacco was able to hit Josh Downs for a 3rd-and-Goal touchdown. Then late in Sunday's 3rd quarter, the Colts faced a precarious moment of a 3rd-and-10 with the Steelers down by just 7 points. Joe Flacco, after two miraculous incompletions under pressure, delivered an on-target ball to Michael Pittman Jr. for a first down. He then followed that up later to Josh Downs for a 3rd-and-7 conversion. And then, for good measure, Flacco hit a delayed route running Drew Ogletree on a 3rd-and-10 touchdown. That was a trio of third-and-long conversions from your backup quarterback against one of the league's best defenses. Flacco led a 4th-quarter offense that responded on 2 separate occasions, to keep the lead. The Colts offense is certainly not as multiple with Flacco under center, but he still gives them something to where the unit can move the football. And that's not a given when teams have to turn to their backups.

3. Enough Defensive Playmaking Source: Getty Enough Defensive Playmaking: By no means was this Colts defensive effort on Sunday a perfect one. You probably saw some of that lack of depth eat away at them in the 2nd half. But without setting the tone early, a 3-score lead isn’t built. And that type of margin was enough to hold on. This was a game where the Colts had to be reliant on their defensive depth, especially up front and at cornerback. A question exiting the win over Chicago last week, was could the Colts defensive playmaking carry over? It did enough on Sunday, with a huge red-zone strip by Nick Cross in the first half (in a 3-point game). Then after a big punt return in the 3rd quarter, the Colts defense answered with a massive sack and fumble of Justin Fields. While the defense leaked some major oil in the 4th quarter, they found one more play. Following the gift of an errant Steelers snap by their backup center, it was young cornerback Jaylon Jones making a downfield play on a Fields heave to George Pickens. Again, this was not some A-effort from the Colts defense (Pittsburgh hasn’t scored more than 20 points this season), but they got enough in that playmaking area to get the victory.

4. Anthony Richardson Leaves Early Source: Getty Anthony Richardson Leaves Early: After 3 games of no snaps missed, Anthony Richardson’s injury questions showed up inside of Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Richardson left the game on two separate occasions. The first absence was just two plays, as Richardson took a hit to the right hip area. Richardson fumbled on the play, and was down for around a minute before he jogged off the field. After missing two snaps, Richardson returned and was hit again, this one more in the shoulder/head area, needing more medical attention on the field. Richardson eventually headed into the locker room. While Richardson later returned to the sideline with his helmet on, the team eventually ruled him OUT for the rest of the game. Both of the plays that led to Richardson needing medical attention were on run plays, one designed and then a run/pass option. After the first few games in which Shane Steichen has strayed away from running Richardson that much, Sunday’s game plan had much more of a run focus from No. 5. Now 8 games into his career, injuries have kept Richardson from finishing half of those contests. The fact Richardson stayed in full pads on the sideline , and was even throwing at some points, is probably a good sign for this injury not being too severe. But one can’t ignore another yet another injury that has taken the young quarterback off the field. Remember, the Colts do not have their bye week until December, so there’s no additional rest time on the horizon.

5. Great Job On Watt Source: Getty Great Job On Watt: Sunday brought the first time in 2024 the Colts have had to rely on their offensive line depth for a start. Ryan Kelly (neck) couldn’t give it a go, so rookie Tanor Bortolini saw his first NFL action. For a second straight year, the Colts have faced Watt and the Steelers and really neutralized one of the game’s best defensive playmakers. Watt finished Sunday with 2 assisted tackles and no quarterback hits/sacks. After missing two practice this week, RT-Braden Smith gave it a go on Sunday and did a very sound job opposite Watt. And the overall plan, which is more than just Smith, was solid as well. You saw plenty of help for Smith. One of the key plays where that helper turned into a scorer came on a 3rd-and-10 in the 4th quarter. A chipping Drew Ogletree delayed his route after helping on Watt, and the Joe Flacco eventually found the third-year tight end for the touchdown. Against a stout Pittsburgh front, you had strong outings from Michael Pittman Jr. (6 catches for 113 yards) delivering several chunk plays, and some key findings to Josh Downs (8 catches for 82 yards). The overall story though is the Colts didn’t let a future first ballot Hall of Famer beat them. The Steelers hadn’t allowed more than 10 points in a game this season, and the Colts had eclipsed that mark early in the 2nd quarter. A huge credit goes to the job on Watt.