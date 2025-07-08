20 Scenic Hiking Trails Near Indianapolis You’ll Want to Explore One of the perks of living in or visiting Indianapolis is how easy it is to escape into nature. Whether you want a quick lunchtime walk or a weekend adventure, the city and surrounding areas offer no shortage of trails for hiking, strolling, or simply unwinding outdoors. You’ll find everything from densely wooded paths and peaceful creeks to modern art installations nestled in nature. These hiking spots are perfect for solo explorers, couples, and anyone looking for a break from the city grind. Check out 20 Scenic Hiking Trails Near Indianapolis You’ll Want to Explore below!

2. Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park (100 Acres) 1850 W 38th St, Indianapolis

Part of Newfields, this free park mixes hiking with creativity. Explore wooded trails, a large lake, and outdoor contemporary art installations. Mobile tours are available for self-guided exploration.

3. Eagle Creek Park 7840 W 56th St, Indianapolis

One of the largest municipal parks in the U.S., Eagle Creek offers miles of trails, nature centers, water activities, and stunning views. Whether you want to hike, kayak, or birdwatch, this spot is ideal for a full day outdoors.

4. Holliday Park 6363 Spring Mill Rd, Indianapolis

Known for its iconic “Ruins,” Holliday Park features forest trails, White River access, and peaceful picnic areas. Trails vary in difficulty, from flat loops to moderate climbs, offering something for every energy level.

5. Fort Harrison State Park 6000 N Post Rd, Indianapolis

A favorite for year-round hiking, Fort Harrison has paved paths, rugged forest trails, and even scenic boardwalks. Trails range from easy to moderate and offer great views of the Fall Creek Valley.

6. Flowing Well Park 5100 E 116th St, Carmel

True to its name, a natural artesian well provides fresh drinking water here. With woodland trails, a creek, and serene surroundings, it’s perfect for a low-key walk—especially beautiful in the spring when wildflowers bloom.

7. Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve https://www.instagram.com/p/CV88ZylrMRZ/ 10410 Hague Rd, Fishers

Quiet and serene, Ritchey Woods offers 9 short trails across a 127-acre nature preserve. Expect well-marked paths with minimal crowds and an occasional deer sighting.

8. Morgan-Monroe State Forest https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7U3aKJvlx7/ 6220 Forest Rd, Martinsville

About an hour south of Indy, this massive forest has loops for every skill level. Try the Tree ID Trail for a short hike with educational signs, or challenge yourself with the rugged Rock Shelter Trail.

9. Southeastway Park 5624 S Carroll Rd, Indianapolis

Less crowded than many city parks, Southeastway offers paved and wooded paths. It’s an underrated spot for a quiet afternoon in nature without leaving the city.

10. Marott Park https://www.instagram.com/p/DLh1THHsD_O/ 75th & College Ave, Indianapolis

Tucked into a residential neighborhood, this park offers surprisingly steep hills, creek access, and winding trails. A great option for a lunch break hike that feels far from the city.

11. Monon Trail Running north to south through Indianapolis, this multi-use trail is perfect for long walks or biking. Start near Broad Ripple and head downtown—or grab a coffee, ice cream, or lunch at one of the many local stops along the way.

12. Fall Creek Trail This trail winds along Fall Creek, offering a scenic, peaceful walk. The northern section has crushed stone, while the southern stretch is paved—great for longer distance walks or bike rides.

13. Zionsville Rail Trail Zionsville, IN

A quiet and scenic walk through the heart of Zionsville, this paved trail is easy to navigate and filled with shade trees, wooden bridges, and charming views.

14. Pennsy Trail Greenfield, IN

Part of the National Road Heritage Trail, this path follows an old rail line with wide, paved paths and plenty of greenery. Ideal for long walks and bike rides.

15. Nickel Plate Trail Fishers, IN

A newer addition to Fishers’ outdoor spaces, the Nickel Plate is paved, accessible, and walkable for several miles. The trail passes through downtown and connects with parks and restaurants.

16. Holcomb Gardens Butler University Campus, Indianapolis

Connected to the Towpath Trail, Holcomb Gardens is a peaceful and beautifully landscaped area with easy walking paths, water features, and stone staircases.

17. Daubenspeck Community Nature Park 8900 Ditch Rd, Indianapolis

A small but quiet nature spot with prairie and woodland trails. Perfect for birdwatching and a quick afternoon walk.

18. Skiles Test Nature Park 6828 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis

Known for its slightly eerie, overgrown vibe and local ghost stories, this park is a must for adventurous hikers who want something a little different.

19. Eagle’s Crest Nature Preserve 7201 Fishback Rd, Indianapolis

This preserve on the western edge of Eagle Creek Park is lesser-known and offers tranquil trails with sweeping views of the reservoir.