Tony Katz 3rd Hr 8/20/26: Pacers, DSA hates progress
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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New Pacers streaming package looks like a good deal!
If it was up to the left, the light bulb would have never been invented
SONG: West End Girls
ARTIST: Pet Shop Boys
ALBUM: Single
YEAR: 1983
What’s that TV Theme Song? Wide World of Sports
Tony gets with help from the chat room.
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