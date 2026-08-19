Tony Katz 1st Hr 8/19/26: Flood Damage, Darline Graham, ZZ Top
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Flood waters recede, and damage is exposed.
Hamilton County ends all travel on White River
Darline Graham: National security is not my thing, not my area of expertise but I support the military
Frank Beard of ZZ Top passes away
Is Russia resupplying Iran
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