Blanche Confirmed as Attorney General

Source: Gabriel Aponte / Getty

WASHINGTON — The Senate has confirmed Todd Blanche as President Trump’s attorney general in a 50-49 vote.

Two Republicans, Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, joined Democrats in opposing him.

Blanche had been serving as acting attorney general. His confirmation faced questions over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, a controversial IRS settlement involving Trump and concerns about the Justice Department becoming too political.

Blanche will now lead the Justice Department on a permanent basis.