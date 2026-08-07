The informed patient: Knowing your patient rights changes every healthcare interaction

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Knowing your patient rights will help you make better choices every time you go for a checkup or treatment. You deserve clear information about your health. If you notice that providers are treating you unfairly or not following safety protocols, it might be a good idea to get legal help.

According to the National Library of Medicine, 47% of patients who took part in a survey had a good understanding of their rights. Patient advocacy becomes so much easier when you know the kind of treatment you should be getting.

Your appointments will also be productive since you’ll feel confident when asking questions.

What Are the 5 Patients’ Rights?

The rights to respectful care, receive complete information, make your own medical decisions, privacy, and safe, quality care. All your medical experiences are always protected by federal and state laws.

1. Right to Receive Respectful Care

Healthcare providers in Indianapolis should always respect you from the moment you step into their facility. These factors shouldn’t influence the kind of services they offer:

Your age

Religion

Gender

Financial situation

Disability

You’ll feel frustrated if you notice a doctor doesn’t let you explain your symptoms. Respect also means they should give you the chance to provide information that may help them offer better care.

2. Right to Make Your Own Medical Decisions

As long as you have the right capacity to make decisions, you’re free to accept or refuse treatments. Try to get all the details you need before deciding.

Some of your loved ones may even suggest alternatives based on their experiences. Listening to these and asking your doctor for their opinion helps you make the choice you feel is right for your situation.

3. Right to Privacy and Confidentiality

Healthcare providers should always protect your health information. You also deserve privacy when you’re talking to them or getting exams.

If a doctor gives you your test results in a crowded waiting room, you’re less likely to trust them in the future. Be keen about medical rights awareness. It can help you notice situations when healthcare providers are violating your privacy.

4. Right to Safe and Quality Care

Every treatment or medication you get has some level of risk. Healthcare providers need to be careful and ensure they don’t make avoidable mistakes. These steps help them protect your rights:

Confirming your identity before giving medication

Only using clean equipment

Monitoring allergies

Ensuring the medical information they share is accurate

Consider filing a medical malpractice claim in case you sustained injuries because some of these steps were ignored or not done properly. A lawyer from Parker Waichman LLP can help you file your case as you focus on recovering. They’ll also let you know which evidence you need and help you get it.

5. Right to Receive Complete Information

If you often find it hard to make medical decisions, check if your doctors give you all the details you need to decide. It’s your right to learn about:

Your diagnosis

The treatment options you have

Risks associated with each treatment

Never feel embarrassed to ask for clarification when you don’t understand a medical term. You can avoid second-guessing yourself once you know you got all the details you needed before choosing a specific treatment.

What Is Considered a Violation of Patient Rights?

Not getting your consent before offering treatment or sharing private medical details without asking you first. Healthcare providers shouldn’t just give you consent forms to sign a few hours before your surgery. They also need to explain what it’s for and why you need it.

Getting poor treatment when other patients with similar symptoms are being taken seriously might be a sign of discrimination. Gather as much evidence as you can in such a situation. These are also violations you can hold healthcare providers accountable for:

Neglecting you

Poor communication

Ignoring your privacy

Understanding Patient Rights Protects Your Health

A healthcare provider can make a mistake because the nurse who attended to you before didn’t give them all the information they need. Once you become more involved when getting care, you might be able to protect yourself.

Let your doctor know if you’ve noticed any changes in your symptoms from the last time they saw you. Some of the medication you get without a prescription could affect your treatment. Carry these to your appointments.

Navigating medical care is also easier when you know the steps you should take if someone isn’t serving you as you deserve. You’ll have peace of mind and be able to work with doctors to improve your health.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Ask To See Your Medical Records?

Yes. You might notice mistakes or missing details while looking over these records. Notify your doctor and ask them how you should go about requesting a correction.

Keeping copies also simplifies your transition in case you decide to start seeing another doctor.

What Steps Should You Take if You Believe Your Rights Were Violated?

Write down important details before you forget them. When you reach out to an attorney, they’ll let you know which options you have. Their guidance makes it easier to deal with serious violations.

You might start to worry about receiving poor care because you reported an issue. Changing your doctor or going to another hospital can help you feel at peace.

What Should You Do if You Don’t Understand Your Doctor’s Explanation?

Ask them for clarification. You might feel confused after receiving a diagnosis you weren’t expecting. Write down the instructions your doctor gives you.

When you bring someone with you to the hospital, they can help you remember any details you missed. Don’t hesitate to reach out to the hospital later. You’ll probably need to ask something about the treatments they suggested.

Building Awareness About Patients’ Rights

Learning more about your patient rights is important even if you fully trust your doctor. Mistakes can happen due to poor communication or documentation.

Gather evidence anytime you suspect your rights were violated. You might later need it to file a claim. It’s also important to ask your doctor questions and only make medical decisions after getting all the answers you need.

Read our news for more updates on patients’ rights.