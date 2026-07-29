Fauci Invokes Fifth at Senate Hearing

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

WASHINGTON — Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci refused to answer questions Wednesday during a Senate hearing, repeatedly invoking his Fifth Amendment right.

Fauci opened the hearing with a prepared statement, saying he believes the investigation is aimed at building a case against him. He said that, on the advice of his attorneys, he would not answer lawmakers’ questions.

Committee Chairman Sen. Rand Paul questioned Fauci about federal funding for gain-of-function research, the origins of COVID-19, and the handling of government records during the pandemic. Fauci responded each time by invoking the Fifth Amendment.

Paul also asked whether a pardon granted by former President Joe Biden played any role in Fauci’s decision not to testify. Fauci again declined to answer.

The hearing is part of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s investigation into the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.