Listen Live
Close
WIBC 9AM-Noon

Ramaswamy Outlines Medicaid Cuts to Help End Ohio Income Tax

Ramaswamy says tackling Medicaid fraud is key to making Ohio a zero income tax state.

Published on July 21, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Utah Governor Cox Hosts "Gigawatt Summit" In Park City
Source: Natalie Behring / Getty

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, one of the original figures behind the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) movement, said eliminating Ohio’s state income tax will require significant reductions in government waste and a renewed focus on core responsibilities.

Ramaswamy argued that achieving the goal of making Ohio a zero income tax state would “require a government that doesn’t spend money on unnecessary things, but actually focuses on the few things the state needs to be doing well, like infrastructure and building highways,” adding that there is a “lot of waste, a lot of fraud, a lot of abuse that we have to wring out of the system.”

He said state officials must closely examine government spending to identify and eliminate fraud, pointing to Ohio’s Medicaid budget as one of the biggest areas of concern.

“So if I want to get our state to zero income tax, like Texas, like Florida, like Tennessee, then the truth is that we got to take a hard look at where that money is going. And right now, one of the biggest line items in our state budget, actually the biggest line item, is the Medicaid budget, where there is rampant — I believe rampant — at least 10 percent waste, fraud, and abuse,” he said, adding that he intends to “prosecute” that “aggressively.”

Ramaswamy noted that Medicaid spending in Ohio has increased dramatically over the past decade despite enrollment remaining relatively unchanged.

“Medicaid spending in this state went from 27 billion in total dollars to 47 billion over the last decade, and yet enrollment has been effectively flat. If you look at those numbers, at least 10 percent of that good independent statistics say that there’s waste, fraud, and abuse,” he said.

He added that his plan would target fraudulent spending by “take the money from the people who shouldn’t be getting it, from the bad guys, and putting it in the pockets of law-abiding citizens to bring down healthcare costs, increase wealth, and also rein in the unnecessary overspending that’s really paid for by our taxpayers and our citizens.”

“So that’s just one example, but that’s how we’re going to govern,” he revealed.

Ethan Hatcher and Craig Collins discuss on 9-Noon:

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
A sign in a grassy yard that reads "WE SUPPORT the DUNREITH FIRE DEPT.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Heated Town Meetings Expose Missing Funds and Fire Dept. Shutdown

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Noblesville Police Arrest Four Men in Undercover Online Predator Sting

Braun Bill
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

State Representative Mitch Gore Condemns Governor Mike Braun

Junior soccer players practicing outside on a bright sunny day. Active lifestyle for kids.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Bargersville Youth Soccer Skipped Coach Background Checks

The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

More Indiana Schools Could Move to Four-Day Weeks

Homeless Encampment
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis Sending Its Homeless To Ft Wayne

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Staff

Indiana Law Shuts Down I-465 Variable Speed Signs

A hazy, smoke-filled landscape along a river with a bridge, as reported by the weather forecast for Indianapolis, Indiana on July 19, 2026.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Wildfire Smoke Keeps Air Quality Poor in Indiana

Local News
A headshot of a man with short dark hair and a serious expression, wearing a black shirt against a gray background.
Local  |  FOX 59

Man Wanted in Hamilton County Arrested on Sex-Related Charges

A car filling up with gasoline at a gas station showing a close up of the pump in the gas tank from a side view.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

$121M Transfer Approved to Fund Local Governments for Gas Tax Holiday

A large brick building with glass walls and entrances, surrounded by a paved plaza with benches.
20 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Best High Schools in Indiana for 2026

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Former Indy Non-Profit IT Director Sentenced for Stealing Over $500K

Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Crash on Indy’s West Side Leaves Teenager Injured

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Police Arrest Teenager After NW Indy Shooting

Photo Illustrations - Stock Pictures
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Meta Adds New Teen AI Safety Alerts for Indiana Parents

Boone County Prosecutor's Office
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

New Boone County Video Series Helps Kids Navigate Court Process

Sara Seymour and Debra Kanipe mugshots
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Brownsburg Daycare Case Leads to Another Sentence

Dog Sitting in Back of Off-Road Vehicle
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Greenwood Leaders Approve New Road Funding Tax

User freezes a credit card via mobile banking app to prevent unauthorized transactions. Concept of digital security, fraud protection, account control, and fintech safety.
Local  |  Staff

Former Indy School Employee Charged with Stealing Nearly $100K

A man with curly hair and a beard wearing black-framed glasses and a red shirt.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD: Indianapolis Man Accidentally Shot 2 of His Friends

Two people with dreadlocks hairstyles, facing each other.
Local  |  FOX 59

Muncie Mom Accused of Drunkenly Speeding with Kids in the Car

Louisville v Indiana
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

IU Men’s Basketball Adds Game with Arkansas at Madison Square Garden

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close