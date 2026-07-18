Iranian attack in Jordan kills 2 U.S. troops; 1 remains missing

Source: AMIR HOSSEIN KHORGOOEI / Getty

WASHINGTON –Two U.S. service members were killed and another is missing after Iranian ballistic missiles and drones targeted U.S. and partner forces in Jordan on Friday, according to U.S. Central Command.

CENTCOM said the troops were defending the base during the attack. Four other service members were evacuated to hospitals in Jordan and later released. Others with minor injuries have returned to duty.

The military said an investigation is underway.

The attack is the first to kill U.S. troops since President Trump ended the cease-fire with Iran last week.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the deaths “will not deter” the U.S. military. Lawmakers from both parties also responded, with Democrats calling for an end to the conflict and Republicans expressing support for the troops and pledging to hold Iran accountable.

The deaths bring the number of U.S. troops killed in the conflict with Iran to 16.