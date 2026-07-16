Todd Blanche Faces Questions Over DOJ, Epstein Files

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Todd Blanche’s bid to become President Trump’s attorney general faced significant scrutiny Wednesday as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned him about several controversies surrounding the Justice Department.

Blanche, who currently serves as acting attorney general after previously being confirmed as deputy attorney general, fielded tough questions from Democrats and several Republicans, leaving uncertainty over whether he has enough support to advance his nomination.

Much of the hearing focused on the controversial $1.776 billion anti-weaponization fund created through a settlement ending Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS over leaked tax returns. Although Blanche has declared the fund effectively dead following bipartisan criticism, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, noted the settlement remains an enforceable contract because Trump has not formally agreed to terminate it.

Blanche acknowledged that “[Trump’s attorneys] could try to enforce the contract,” but added he has not heard of any effort to do so. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., suggested Congress permanently eliminate the fund through legislation, an idea Blanche said the Justice Department would support.

Lawmakers also questioned whether Blanche’s previous role as Trump’s personal attorney could affect his independence. “This casts a shadow over any ideas of independence,” Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said. Blanche defended the department’s work combating violent crime, fraud, drug cartels and gang activity while noting he did not celebrate Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons but was obligated to carry them out under the law.

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The Justice Department’s handling of Jeffrey Epstein records remained another major issue. Blanche rejected accusations of a lack of transparency, saying, “The Biden administration did nothing to be transparent about the Epstein case. We have been extraordinarily transparent.” He also accepted responsibility for mistakes involving improperly redacted victim information, saying the department corrected the errors as quickly as possible.