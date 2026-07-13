Conflict in Middle East still impacts global oil supply and prices

Meta's data center deal in Louisiana highlights state incentives for businesses

Data centers provide long-term economic benefits, but raise local community concerns

Source: Crispy photo / Getty

The Oil Market And The Data Center Debate: A Conversation With Dr. Matt Will

As the world watches the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, many are wondering how it will impact the global oil market. In a recent episode of this podcast, host Tony Katz was joined by Dr. Matt Will, an economist at the University of Indianapolis, to discuss the current state of the oil market and the implications of the conflict.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Dr. Will cautioned, “because the Gulf production is still necessary for the world, and depending on how long this goes, we’re not even close to being close back to where we were as far as flow traffic through the Gulf.”

The conversation began with a discussion of the current oil prices, with Dr. Will explaining that the futures market has adapted to the conflict, but the current spot price is higher than the future price, a phenomenon known as backwardation. “The futures market actually thinks this will be resolved,” Dr. Will said. “They’re not saying the US is going to win, they’re not gonna say Iran is going to win. They’re saying that there is going to be a resolution of some type.”

The conversation then shifted to the topic of data centers, with Dr. Will discussing the recent deal between Meta and the state of Louisiana. “Meta is actually going to pay for the entire construction, not just for the energy,” Dr. Will explained. “They’re gonna pay for the generation, they’re gonna pay for the lines, they’re gonna pay for the battery backups. They’re paying everything to build.”

Dr. Will also weighed in on the debate over whether states should be involved in investing in businesses to bring them to their area. “I think it’s okay for government to provide some incentives for construction because you weren’t going to have those dollars anyway, because the thing wasn’t built,” he said.

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The conversation also touched on the topic of the economic benefits of data centers, with Dr. Will arguing that they provide tremendous economic value, but also noting that there are concerns about the impact on local communities. “Those are two real concerns,” he said. “But they’re construction, they are long term tenants. They provide long term employment. They provide you as a hub because if you have a data center, Meta is going to build infrastructure, they’re going to maintain that area the community.”

As the conversation came to a close, Dr. Will emphasized the importance of understanding the complexities of the oil market and the data center debate. “I think it’s a fascinating topic, and I think it’s a topic that we need to be paying attention to,” he said.

To hear more of this insightful conversation, listen to the full episode of this podcast, where Tony Katz and Dr. Matt Will delve into the details of the oil market and the data center debate.

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