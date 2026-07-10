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Scott Presler on the fight for the SAVE America Act

Scott Presler joined Jerry Lopez and Brian Alvey to break down the Save America Act and his push for election integrity.

Published on July 10, 2026

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"Only Citizens Vote" Bus Tour Arrives In DC
Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty

Scott Presler joined Jerry Lopez and Brian Alvey on 9-Noon to discuss his efforts to advance the Save America Act, legislation that would require photo voter ID and proof of citizenship for federal elections.

The conversation focused on the importance of primary elections as a way to hold elected officials accountable. Presler said he is prepared to support primary challengers against Republican incumbents who fail to advance election integrity legislation before the 2026 elections.

He closed by encouraging grassroots activism, saying real change comes from taking action rather than simply criticizing the system. Presler argued that electing stronger candidates through the primary process is key to passing meaningful conservative reforms.

You can listen to the full interview here:

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