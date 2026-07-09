Singer Bonnie Tyler Dead At 75

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Singer Bonnie Tyler has passed away.

The platinum-selling recording artist was perhaps best known for her 1983 hit, “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” which has been viewed over a billion times on YouTube.

She was also famous for the 1977 hit, “It’s a Heartache,” and her Top-40 hit from the “Footloose” soundtrack, “Holding Out for a Hero.”

A statement posted to her official social media accounts reads, “Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in a hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for.”

Bonnie Tyler was 75.