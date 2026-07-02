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Cignetti Discusses Player Retention, Future of CFP

Cignetti Discusses Player Retention, Future of College Football Playoff

Published on July 2, 2026

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2026 Indiana Spring Football Game
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana Hoosier Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti discussed what he think the future of the College Football Playoff will look like down the road in an interview on the Big Ten Network this week.

He was asked if the College Football Playoff, which now has 12 teams, will be expanded to 24 teams.

“Well, I think all the numbers are good if you’re in it. But, you know, I think the one thing we have, we have a great leader in (Big Ten Commissioner) Tony Petitti. And, you know, Tony sees things from all angles. And I support every move  he makes. He’s taken us a long way. And he’s not afraid to take action. And he believes 24 is best. And I understand the rationale that there will be more significant games later in the season. I don’t think rivalries will lessen at all. Michigan and Ohio State is still going to be a heated rivalry. There’s nobody gonna sit there starters in that game. Come on,” said Cignetti.

Cignetti was asked if games will start earlier in the regular season, so they will end earlier.

“I think that’ll happen too down the road. I think you’ll see the season start earlier. I think you’ll see the playoff system expand. Conference championships will end and the portal window will kind of fit in there a little bit somewhere. It will never be perfect. It will never be perfect. But, you know, I think there’ll be some improvements,” said Cignetti.

Cignetti spoke about how he seeks and finds the right football players he wants.

“Consistent production through the years, I think, which is an indication of character and commitment. And then, you fit. Does he fit? It’s really pretty simple, to be honest with you. Recruiting high school guys is a lot harder because they’re a lot younger. You know a lot less. The older guys, you know, they’ve got a body of work. You can Google it, right? You can Google it,” said Cignetti.

He also said he likes the football team he and the coaching staff have put in place, but he also acknowledges there is a lot of work still to do.  

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