Tony Katz 3rd Hr 7/1/26: Pack the Court, Doha

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

Time to pack the court

So what’s up with this meeting in Doha with Iran?

RFK Jr talks about the real genocide going on in the Middle East

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