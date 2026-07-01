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Police: Man Disrupts Flight from Indianapolis to Houston

Published on July 1, 2026

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Outside terminal at the Indy Airport
Source: PHOTO: (Eric Berman/WIBC

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was arrested Tuesday because police say he caused a disruption on a flight from Indianapolis to Houston on Tuesday.

Airport leaders said the disturbance occurred aboard United Airlines flight 3989, prompting the crew to turn the plane around and return to Indianapolis.

Police detained the passenger once the aircraft landed, noting that his actions affected only the flight and not broader airport operations.

A Facebook livestream showed the man, identified on his account as Jacob Cook, standing, shouting, and demanding the plane be landed so he could get off. According to a public police report, Cook was arrested Tuesday on preliminary charges related to the onboard disturbance.

Cook is facing the following charges:

-Disrupting the operation of an aircraft — a Level 4 Felony
-Disorderly conduct at an airport — a Level 6 Felony
-Resisting law enforcement — a Class A Misdemeanor

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